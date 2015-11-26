Ontario lowers deficit forecasts for 2015-2016 fiscal year

OTTAWA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ontario’s government said on Thursday in expects to see a smaller budget deficit in the current fiscal year than previously anticipated, helped by the initial public offering of utility Hydro One Ltd.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, expects to run a deficit of C$7.52 billion ($5.66 billion) in the 2015-16 fiscal year, the government said in its budget update. That is down from the C$8.5 billion deficit it had estimated in its April budget.