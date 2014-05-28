FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Quebec runs C$3.1 bln budget deficit this year -finance minister
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Quebec runs C$3.1 bln budget deficit this year -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec ran a budget deficit of C$3.1 billion ($2.85 billion) in the 2013-14 fiscal year, a spokeswoman for provincial Finance Minister Carlos Leitao said on Wednesday.

Leitao, who is scheduled to deliver the budget on June 4, announced the figure in the legislature of the predominantly French-speaking province earlier in the day, according to media reports.

Spokeswoman Andree-Lyne Halle confirmed the amount, and said the deficit in the current year would be lower.

It will be the first budget under the Quebec Liberals, who won a majority government in an April 7 election, booting out the separatist Parti Quebecois.

The previous government had forecast deficits of C$2.5 billion in the year ended March 31 and of C$1.75 billion in 2014-15, with a return to balance seen in 2015-16.

$1 = 1.0864 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.