FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
REFILE-Quebec pledges tax relief, debt reduction in 2017-18 budget
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 5 months ago

REFILE-Quebec pledges tax relief, debt reduction in 2017-18 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes dateline to Quebec City from Montreal)

QUEBEC CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - The Quebec government on Tuesday said it would cut taxes and extend a prior debt-fighting commitment, while balancing the Canadian province's books in 2017-18 for the third straight year.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao pledged C$1 billion in Quebec's C$106 billion budget to lower taxes and said his government would invest C$2.5 billion into a fund aimed at reducing the debt. (Reporting by Alison Lampert; Writing by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.