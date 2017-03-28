REFILE-Quebec pledges tax relief, debt reduction in 2017-18 budget

(Changes dateline to Quebec City from Montreal)

QUEBEC CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - The Quebec government on Tuesday said it would cut taxes and extend a prior debt-fighting commitment, while balancing the Canadian province's books in 2017-18 for the third straight year.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao pledged C$1 billion in Quebec's C$106 billion budget to lower taxes and said his government would invest C$2.5 billion into a fund aimed at reducing the debt. (Reporting by Alison Lampert; Writing by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bill Trott)