Quebec balanced books in 2015-16, first time in 7 years -minister
March 17, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Quebec balanced books in 2015-16, first time in 7 years -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QUEBEC CITY, March 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec said on Thursday it had balanced the books in 2015-16, the first time in seven years, and would repeat the feat in 2016-17.

Finance Minister Carlos Leitao told the National Assembly legislature that the province would pay down C$2 billion of debt in 2016-17 and expected to borrow C$47 billion over three years for bonds and capital investments.

$1=$1.30 Canadian Reporting by Allison Lampert, writing by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren

