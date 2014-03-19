Saskatchewan expects slim 2014-15 budget surplus

March 19 (Reuters) - The Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan expects to post a slim budget surplus in the 2014-15 fiscal year, the government said on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan, which depends heavily on resource revenues and a farm economy, forecast a C$71.4 million ($63.8 million) surplus in its C$14 billion 2014-15 budget. The government said it expects the 2013-14 year, which ends March 31, to finish C$591 million in the black.