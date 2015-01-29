FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian Oil Sands fourth-quarter profit tumbles, cuts dividend
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Canadian Oil Sands fourth-quarter profit tumbles, cuts dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Oil Sands Ltd , the largest-interest owner in the Syncrude oil sands project in northern Alberta, slashed its dividend on Thursday and said fourth-quarter profit fell 87 percent on lower oil prices.

The company cut its dividend to 5 Canadian cents a share for the first quarter of 2015, down from 20 Canadian cents.

Canadian Oil Sands previously cut its dividend in December by 43 percent to 20 cents a share, and many analysts were expecting a further cut as oil prices have tumbled further since then.

The company said net income in the quarter was C$25 million ($19.8 million), or 5 Canadian cents per share, down from C$192 million, or 40 Canadian cents, in the year-prior quarter. (Reporting by Nia Williams and Scott Haggett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.