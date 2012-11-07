FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canpotex gets green light to build export terminal in B.C.
November 7, 2012 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

Canpotex gets green light to build export terminal in B.C.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canpotex, the offshore selling agency for potash mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, on Wednesday received government approval to build a new export terminal at the port of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, north of Vancouver.

Federal Environment Minister Peter Kent said in a statement that the terminal was not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

Canpotex will work on the terminal project together with Canadian National Railway, which hauls some of the agency’s potash on its southern British Columbia line.

Canpotex sells potash on behalf of Agrium Inc, Potash Corp and Mosaic Co in key markets such as China and India.

