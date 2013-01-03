RBC tops in Canada equity issues, M&A in 2012

* CNOOC-Nexen deal helps RBC take top spot in M&A

* Canada’s largest bank also leads debt, equity issuance

TORONTO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada’s capital markets division was the top Canadian financial advisor on debt and equity issuance, as well as mergers and acquisitions in 2012, helped by some large resource-sector deals.

RBC Capital Markets advised on 102 announced M&A deals worth $76 billion, according to data compiled by Thomson Reuters and released on Thursday.

The deals included Chinese state-owned company CNOOC Ltd’s $15.1 billion takeover of Canadian oil and gas producer Nexen Inc and Glencore International Plc’s C$6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc.

All told, the number of M&A deals with Canadian advisors involved fell by 13.1 percent from 2011, but the value rose by 38.7 percent, the data showed.

RBC accounted for 34.9 percent share of the market, finishing ahead of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which advised on 21 deals worth $49.2 billion, and BMO Capital Markets , which advised on 63 deals worth $47.5 billion. CIBC World Markets was the top Canadian advisor in 2011.

RBC is Canada’s largest bank, and it has the largest investment bank.

In equity issuance, RBC raised C$5.5 billion ($5.58 billion) in 68 transactions, taking the top spot from 2011 leader TD Securities, which finished third in 2012 with C$3.7 billion. BMO finished second with C$4.7 billion.

RBC also led in debt issuance, raising C$39.9 billion in 131 issues, and in initial public offerings, advising on C$367.5 million worth of deals in a slow year for new issues.

All told, debt issuance in 2012, excluding self-funded transactions, was C$164.7 billion, up 2.8 percent. Total equity issuance fell 8.9 percent to C$28.5 billion, with energy companies responsible for the bulk of the larger deals.