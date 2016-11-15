FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Canada's finance minister says confident on pan-Canadian carbon price in near term
#Market News
November 15, 2016 / 6:45 PM / 9 months ago

Canada's finance minister says confident on pan-Canadian carbon price in near term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he was confident the country was making progress towards pan-Canadian carbon pricing.

"Our focus right now is a pan-Canadian approach to carbon pricing. We are making progress on that and I believe we will be able to make progress on that in the near term," Morneau said at the London School of Economics.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday indicated he would stick to plans for a national price on carbon despite the U.S. election win of Donald Trump, who opposes measures to fight climate change.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
