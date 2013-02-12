Carney says Canada in a very different position from Britain

OTTAWA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Incoming Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who currently heads the Bank of Canada, said on Tuesday Canada was in a very different financial position from Britain.

“Here in Canada we are in a very different position than that in the United Kingdom. We don’t have large public and private indebtedness, we are not at zero lower bound (interest rates), we don’t have the problems in the financial sector that exist over there,” he told Canada’s House of Commons finance committee.