HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada head speaks in Kitchener-Waterloo

April 2 (Reuters) - Below are key quotes from Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney after a speech in Kitchener Waterloo:

ON THE STRONG CANADIAN DOLLAR

“The first thing is to repeat what I said: which is that a sustainable export strategy should not rely on a more favorable exchange rate. There is a variety of factors that move currencies and some of them have some persistence. The second point is that there has been persistent strength of the Canadian dollar and that reinforces the headwinds we are getting from abroad in terms of the relative weakness of demand from our main trading partners. One of the themes of the speech, our main trading partners - not just the U.S. - but there is a chart in that speech which shows that 85 percent of our exports go to low-growth economies. Only 8 percent go to high-growth economies. This is an adjustment that one can’t change overnight but it is something that we believe needs to be addressed. Without question the persistent strength of the dollar is a headwind. Other factors have to lean into that headwind. One has been the strength of household spending. There are limits to that, that’s the signal. It is not going to be government - governments need to be on sustainable fiscal paths, and that puts more of the weight on business. Business investment has picked up quite smartly. It needs to sustain for competitive imperatives and really to take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.”

ON POSSIBLE STEPS TO COOL HEATED HOUSING MARKET

“There are several lines of defense here. They start with the individuals, who are borrowing, to ensure that what they borrow they can repay. It goes to institutions that are underwriting debt, which are financial institutions lending or mortgage insurers who are underwriting mortgage insurance. Then there are lines of defense on the policy front, which include micro-prudential supervision by OSFI (Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions), macro-prudential measures such as what the government has taken on three different occasions and then the last line of defense is monetary policy.”

ON IMPACT OF FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL BUDGETS:

“We’re in the process (and we will be over the next couple of weeks) of going through those because it’s not just the level of the measure but also the nature of the specific measures that have been taken to determine our expectations for the impact on the economies.”

“Generally, it’s very evident to us and to the fiscal authorities in this country, the value of Canada’s sound public finances, the value of our position and the importance of reinforcing that in a concerted fashion over a reasonable period of time. And we’re encouraged by the measures that have been taken. And so  those budgets help to maintain and reinforce the attractiveness of Canada as an investment destination.”