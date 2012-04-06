FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Canada could act on household debt-Carney
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Canada
April 6, 2012 / 2:25 PM / in 6 years

Bank of Canada could act on household debt-Carney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, April 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada could act, as a last resort, if excessive debt levels threaten the domestic economy, Governor Mark Carney was quoted as saying on Friday.

Carney told Canadian Press that a central bank analysis showed that 10 percent of Canadians could be vulnerable if interest rates rose to what he described as “more normal levels.”

“In exceptional circumstances, if there are issues that threaten financial stability, such as household debt ... the bank could use monetary policy for that purpose,” he said. “That factors into our decision-making without question.”

A report on the interview appeared on the website of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Economists do not expect the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates this year, given concerns that higher rates could threaten a still-fragile economic recovery. The bank’s main policy rate is at 1 percent, which is well below February’s 2.6 percent inflation rate.

But the economy created a stronger than expected 82,000 jobs last month, casting doubt over that forecast.

Canada’s household debt has climbed above 150 percent of disposable income, a level that the central bank has described as unsustainable.

“We have never been as indebted as we are today as individuals,” Carney told Canadian Press. “We’ve done analysis which shows that about 10 percent of Canadians are vulnerable if interest rates returned to more normal levels, which will happen.” (Reporting by Janet Guttsman; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.