BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in New York

Dec 11 (Reuters) - BoC’s Poloz: Sees Russia-Ukraine situation as biggest geopolitical risk in 2015

* BoC’s Poloz: Canada has not yet closed output gap; sees excess capacity in labor force

* BoC’s Poloz: if falling oil pushes domestic inflation down relative to target, there would be downside risks to Canada economy

* BoC’s Poloz does not foresee rapid rise in interest rates or jobless rates that could trigger big housing correction

* BoC's Poloz: forward guidance an important policy tool at zero lower bound; does not want to get 'addicted' to it