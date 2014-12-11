FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in New York
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - BoC’s Poloz: Sees Russia-Ukraine situation as biggest geopolitical risk in 2015

* BoC’s Poloz: Canada has not yet closed output gap; sees excess capacity in labor force

* BoC’s Poloz: if falling oil pushes domestic inflation down relative to target, there would be downside risks to Canada economy

* BoC’s Poloz does not foresee rapid rise in interest rates or jobless rates that could trigger big housing correction

* BoC’s Poloz: forward guidance an important policy tool at zero lower bound; does not want to get ‘addicted’ to it Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.