FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Drummondville, Quebec
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2014 / 6:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Drummondville, Quebec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) -

* Poloz repeats Bank of Canada is neutral on interest rates

* Poloz: asked about dropping neutral bias, says will give all the new data full consideration at next monetary policy report

* Poloz: what happens next on the economy is still a big question mark for us

* Poloz: Still a strong case for waiting and seeing

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: housing sector’s bounceback from winter was a little more rigorous than we expected to see

* Poloz: base case remains that pieces are in place for gradual reduction in household imbalances

* Poloz: could take a year for jobs to return after pickup of exports

* Poloz says believes there is some slack in job market not measured by jobless rate, but it is hard to measure

* Poloz estimates about 200,000 youth have withdrawn from workforce, maybe another 100,000 in prime age category are discouraged

* Poloz points out that Canadian rates are already higher than U.S. rates

* Poloz news conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Drummondville, Quebec, Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.