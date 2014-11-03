FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Toronto
November 3, 2014 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Toronto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: still satisfied that as recovery proceeds, housing imbalances will evolve constructively

* BoC’s Poloz: downside risks to inflation outlook are more important because interest rates are near zero

* BoC’s Poloz some market volatility is natural in absence of forward guidance; that’s a healthy thing

* Poloz: forward guidance is not appropriate in current context with so much data up and down

* Poloz: very supportive of idea of yuan trading hub in Canada; would be good for trade Source text for Eikon: Further Bank of Canada coverage: (Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa and Solarina Ho in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
