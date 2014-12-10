BRIEF-Bank of Canada head speaks in Ottawa

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bank Of Canada’s Poloz: effects should be tempered by Canadian exchange rate depreciation, stronger non-energy exports

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: recent weakness in oil, commodity prices raises important risks to Canadian economic outlook

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: shock from lower oil, commodity prices is complex; likely to boost global growth but moderate growth, inflation in Canada

* BoC’s Poloz: don’t see ourselves as targeting housing markets in any way

* BoC’s Poloz: at this stage lower oil prices primarily economic risk, not financial risk

* BoC’s Poloz: would be more concerned about lower oil prices if it were due to drop in demand

* BoC’s Poloz: estimate of third of a percent point taken off economic growth next year due to lower oil prices not enough to derail economy, cautions bank has not yet revised outlook

* BoC’s Poloz: Canada still pushing against some significant headwinds in the economy

* Bank of Canada news conference ends