BRIEF-Bank of Canada head speaks in Ottawa
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada head speaks in Ottawa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bank Of Canada’s Poloz: effects should be tempered by Canadian exchange rate depreciation, stronger non-energy exports

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: recent weakness in oil, commodity prices raises important risks to Canadian economic outlook

* Bank of Canada’s Poloz: shock from lower oil, commodity prices is complex; likely to boost global growth but moderate growth, inflation in Canada

* BoC’s Poloz: don’t see ourselves as targeting housing markets in any way

* BoC’s Poloz: at this stage lower oil prices primarily economic risk, not financial risk

* BoC’s Poloz: would be more concerned about lower oil prices if it were due to drop in demand

* BoC’s Poloz: estimate of third of a percent point taken off economic growth next year due to lower oil prices not enough to derail economy, cautions bank has not yet revised outlook

* BoC’s Poloz: Canada still pushing against some significant headwinds in the economy

* Bank of Canada news conference ends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Reporting by Randall Palmer, Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Solarina Ho, Alastair Sharp and John Tilak in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
