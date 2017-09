BRIEF-Bank of Canada press conference

Jan 21 (Reuters) - BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS CONCLUDED BENEFITS OF ACTING NOW OUTWEIGHED COST OF SHORT-TERM MARKET VOLATILITY THAT MIGHT ARISE FROM SURPRISE MOVE

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS ORIGINAL PROJECTION WAS THAT WOULD TAKE UNTIL LATE 2017 TO ELIMINATE EXCESS CAPACITY

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS THAT DELAY OF GETTING TO FULL CAPACITY WAS CONSIDERED UNREASONABLE AND THEREFORE THE BANK CUT RATES

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS LOWER INTEREST RATES MAY EXACERBATE HOUSING IMBALANCES BY ENCOURAGING BORROWING, BUT FAR MORE IMPORTANT EFFECT WILL BE TO CUSHION DECLINE IN EMPLOYMENT, INCOME

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS WANT TO MAKE SURE IF THERE IS MORE DOWNSIDE RISK WE HAVE APPROPRIATELY POSITIONED FOR IT

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS HAVE THE ABILITY TO “TAKE OUT MORE INSURANCE”, LANGUAGE USED TO DESCRIBE RATE CUTS

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS ON SURPRISING MARKETS, TOOK COMFORT FROM FACT THE POSSIBILITY OF A RATE CUT HAD BEGUN TO EMERGE IN MKTS IN LAST COUPLE WEEKS

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS DOES NOT SEE RISK OF DEFLATION, WHICH HE DEFINES AS GENERALIZED PRICE FALL OF ALL GOODS

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS THERE‘S A LOT OF SPACE BEFORE WE GET TO DEFLATION, GIVEN CORE INFLATION WHERE IT IS

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS ALL THE INGREDIENTS FOR RATE DECISION WERE OUT IN THE OPEN

* BANK OF CANADA‘S POLOZ SAYS ECONOMY IS NOT STALLED, THOUGH THE OIL SECTOR IS TAKING A BREAK

* BANK OF CANADA‘S WILKINS SAYS WITHOUT POLICY ACTION HOUSEHOLD DEBT RATIO WOULD HAVE RISEN BY 4 PERCENTAGE POINTS

