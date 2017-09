OTTAWA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it has canceled a scheduled news conference with Governor Stephen Poloz.

The cancellation comes after a Canadian soldier was shot at the War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and a shooter was seen running towards the nearby parliament buildings, according to media and eyewitness reports. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr, writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Peter Galloway)