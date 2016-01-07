HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Ottawa

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in Ottawa:

ON INFLATION:

"Inflation is actually quite low ... if you look through all the temporary effects inflation has been a little bit below 2 percent, like 1.7 percent or something like that. What we call the underlying trend in inflation is a little below 2 percent and that's because the economy still has excess capacity - unemployment etc. So we think it's all working as we expected, it's just that as we go along we keep getting these disruptions, obviously the oil price shock. If we go back a year ago we thought we were well on track to getting back home. The oil price shock has definitely thrown us off track so we're now recovering from that."