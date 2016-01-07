FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Ottawa
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
World
Suu Kyi under pressure over Rohingya exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 7, 2016 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada's Poloz speaks in Ottawa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Below are some key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz in Ottawa:

ON INFLATION:

“Inflation is actually quite low ... if you look through all the temporary effects inflation has been a little bit below 2 percent, like 1.7 percent or something like that. What we call the underlying trend in inflation is a little below 2 percent and that’s because the economy still has excess capacity - unemployment etc. So we think it’s all working as we expected, it’s just that as we go along we keep getting these disruptions, obviously the oil price shock. If we go back a year ago we thought we were well on track to getting back home. The oil price shock has definitely thrown us off track so we’re now recovering from that.” (Reporting by Fergal Smith, Alastair Sharp and Andrea Hopkins in Toronto, and Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.