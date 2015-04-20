FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada head sees no need now for more "insurance"- WSJ
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 20, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bank of Canada head sees no need now for more "insurance"- WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds further comments from interview and background)

TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, who has described a shock January interest rate cut as “insurance”, said in an interview he didn’t see the need for more insurance now, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Sunday.

“We’ve got the right monetary policy,” Poloz told the newspaper. “It gets us home.”

He also said the Bank of Canada would only consider further rate cuts if the economy underperformed the central bank’s outlook.

(here)

Poloz made similar comments on Friday to journalists on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday and suggested that no further cuts are imminent due to the bank’s expectation that the economy will rebound later this year from the first quarter’s zero growth.

Poloz also said in the Wall Street Journal interview that he thought the trajectory of U.S. growth was quite good after the first quarter was hit by bad weather and a port strike. He added that Canadian companies were seeing increased demand from the United States for capital equipment.

“Machinery equipment, building materials, they have really been moving for us,” he said. “Companies can see they’re getting the orders. The phones are ringing.” (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.