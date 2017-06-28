MOVES-HSBC hires new head of business model innovations for UK & Europe
June 28 Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Diana Biggs head of business model innovations, UK & Europe.
TORONTO, June 28 Chances of a Bank of Canada rate hike in July rose to 43 percent on Wednesday from 30 percent the day before, while the loonie surged to a 4-month high after hawkish comments by Governor Stephen Poloz in an interview with CNBC in Europe.
Poloz reiterated that interest rate cuts put in place in 2015 have done their job, adding "we're just approaching a new interest rate decision so I don't want to prejudge," according to a transcript of the interview..
"But certainly we need to be at least considering that whole situation now that the capacity excess capacity is being used up steadily," he added. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds more industry context)