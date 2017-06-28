(Adds additional comments by Patterson)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 Conversations with
market participants and business surveys are invaluable for the
Bank of Canada's decision-making, Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson
said on Wednesday in a speech that reiterated the hawkish
sentiment that rate cuts had done their work.
Repeating Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins' recent
assessment of the bank's move to cut rates twice in 2015,
Patterson said the rate cuts had done their job.
"Two years later, it is our view that these cuts have helped
facilitate the economy's adjustment to the oil price shock and
that the economic drag from lower prices is largely behind us,"
Patterson said in prepared remarks to financial analysts in
Calgary.
While the central bank relies on its models and incoming
data for its forecast, Patterson said regular outreach, business
surveys and private meetings with financial players were
critically important, particularly during times of transition or
when sentiment is playing a bigger role.
"And while we are committed to communicating new information
on the outlook and policy only in public settings, the insights
we garner in both public and private are invaluable for our
policy making," Patterson said.
Referring to the Business Outlook Survey set to be released
by the bank on Friday, Patterson said such outreach provides the
bank with timely insights that it would not be able to see in
the data until months later.
"I can't emphasize enough how critical these real-time
perspectives are to our overall understanding of economic
developments, particularly during periods of heightened
uncertainty," she said.
Patterson said the bank has increased the frequency of its
checkups with market participants and is making contact with "a
broader set of players" to track the health of the financial
system.
She said the bank was working on a new biannual systemic
risk survey, to be launched next year, to seek views on key
financial system risks and measure overall confidence in the
system.
Patterson reiterated that the bank has seen an important
increase in the uninsured mortgage space because of significant
growth in Canadian house prices in some cities, highlighting the
potential need for market participants to develop additional
sources of funding.
"To diversify funding sources, one solution would be the
development of a private mortgage securitization market,"
Patterson said.
While poorly constructed securitization markets can have
vulnerabilities, properly developed ones can benefit the economy
by helping lenders fund assets while broadening available
collateral to promote market functioning, she said.
