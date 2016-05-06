FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada aims to develop stress test framework
May 6, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Bank of Canada aims to develop stress test framework

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, May 6 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada plans to develop a framework for stress tests that will incorporate different sectors of the financial system in order to enhance macroprudential oversight in Canada, Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said on Friday.

In a speech focused on what central banks can do to contribute to financial stability, Schembri said the framework would cover banking, insurance and investment funds, as well as financial markets and financial infrastructures. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

