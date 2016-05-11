FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada sees Canada neutral interest rate at 2.75-3.75 pct
May 11, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Bank of Canada sees Canada neutral interest rate at 2.75-3.75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, May 11 (Reuters) - With the potential for world economic growth lower, the neutral interest rate is also going to be lower and is in the range of 2.75 to 3.75 percent for Canada, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Wednesday.

“The real question in my mind in my mind as a central banker, and I think in everybody’s mind as a buyer or seller of fixed income, is where are we going to settle out,” Wilkins told a panel in Montreal. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal, Writing by Leah Schnurr Editing by W Simon)

