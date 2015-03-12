Bank of Canada sees sign of more demand for non-energy exports

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is seeing signs of more demand for non-energy exports and business investment, which is crucial for a return to sustainable growth, one of the central bank’s economists said on Thursday.

Rhys Mendes also told the House of Commons finance committee that the lower Canadian dollar was improving the competitiveness of production in Canada, which he said should further boost exports and eventually investment. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer)