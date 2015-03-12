FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada sees sign of more demand for non-energy exports
#Market News
March 12, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Canada sees sign of more demand for non-energy exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada is seeing signs of more demand for non-energy exports and business investment, which is crucial for a return to sustainable growth, one of the central bank’s economists said on Thursday.

Rhys Mendes also told the House of Commons finance committee that the lower Canadian dollar was improving the competitiveness of production in Canada, which he said should further boost exports and eventually investment. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer)

