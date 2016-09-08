FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Canada's Lane reiterates economic challenges
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2016 / 4:30 PM / in a year

Bank of Canada's Lane reiterates economic challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy is still running on two speeds, with household spending growth holding up even as commodity prices remain low and the job market continues to recover, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said on Thursday.

Reiterating the bank’s cautious take on Canada’s tepid economy a day after the central bank struck a dovish tone as it held interest rates steady, Lane said more new U.S. firms are starting up and jobs are being created, but noted investment in Canada’s key energy sector has shrunk rapidly. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.