4 months ago
U.S. trade protectionism would be negative for Canada-BOC's Wilkins
April 13, 2017 / 4:20 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. trade protectionism would be negative for Canada-BOC's Wilkins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 13 (Reuters) - Changes to U.S. trade policy and protectionist measures under U.S. President Donald Trump could be very negative for Canada, and a shock to the already sluggish productivity rate, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday.

"I can tell you there are base cases that could be very negative for Canada but we haven't seen that yet and it is not clear we will see them," Wilkins said in testimony to a Senate committee. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)

