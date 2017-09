OTTAWA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had appointed Sylvain Leduc, a senior official at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, as a deputy governor, effective May 2.

Leduc replaces Agathe Cote, who retired in January. Leduc is currently vice president of microeconomic and macroeconomic research at the San Francisco Fed. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)