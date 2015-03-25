FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoC's Lane: Cheap oil could make some production uneconomical
March 25, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

BoC's Lane: Cheap oil could make some production uneconomical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 25 (Reuters) - Persistently low oil prices could make some Canadian production uneconomical, while the sharp drop in crude prices will weigh on the economy, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane said on Wednesday.

The improving U.S. economy will help boost Canada’s exports, though overall growth will slow this year before returning to potential, Lane said in a presentation posted on the central bank’s website. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)

