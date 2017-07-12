WRAPUP 1-Canadian dollar rallies to 11-month high after BoC hike; stocks slip

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2823 to greenback, or 77.98 U.S. cents

* Two-year bond yield hits highest since September 2014

By Solarina Ho and Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar shot to a near 11-month high against the greenback on Wednesday and stocks gave up early gains after the Bank of Canada's first interest rate hike in seven years and on anticipation of more to come.

The rate increase was widely anticipated but an upbeat statement supported the view of more hikes in the coming months, even as it said future moves would be guided by economic data given "continued uncertainty and financial system vulnerabilities."

The Bank of Canada raised its official interest rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent, citing more confidence in its outlook.

"It reads hawkish. We are probably going to see them reduce more stimulus later this year provided that the outlook holds up," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

Data from the overnight index swaps market showed a nearly 80 percent chance of another rate increase by December, while Canada's 2-year yield touched its highest since September 2014 at 1.172 percent.

At 10:51 a.m. ET (1451 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2823 to the greenback, or 77.98 U.S. cents, up 0.7 percent. The currency hit its highest since Aug. 19, 2016 at C$1.2810.

The loonie has soared 5 percent since the Bank of Canada turned hawkish in June, while the 2-year yield has jumped more than 40 basis points over the same period.

Toronto stocks, which rallied sharply ahead of the rate increase, pared earlier gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index reversed course after earlier gains, falling 11.16 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,137.98.

"The Bank of Canada rate decision was a bit of sobering news for the Canadian market," said Paul Taylor, chief investment officer of fundamental equities at BMO Asset Management Inc. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)