Top Bank of Canada officials'
recent assertions that a pair of 2015 interest rate cuts did
their job in cushioning the economy from collapsing oil prices
appear to be paving the way for a tightening move as soon as
next month.
By singling out the cuts, termed "insurance" at the time,
the central bank appears to be making the case that it can now
remove that 50 basis points of accommodation even as progress
toward meeting the inflation target that typically drives its
policy remains elusive.
Indeed, the bank's preferred measures of inflation are all
well below the 2 percent target.
Still, comments from the bank's top two officials this month
are seen as signaling they would be comfortable cancelling the
insurance policy soon.
Canadian currency and money markets reflect increasing
certainty that the first rate hike in nearly seven years is not
far off. The Canadian dollar is up 4 percent against its U.S.
counterpart in June, the biggest monthly gain in 15 months,
while money market rates have shot up at their fastest since
2010, when the Bank of Canada last raised rates.
"The low-hanging fruit is to take back the two cuts," said
Richard Gilhooly, head of rates strategy at CIBC Capital
Markets.
"The removal of insurance eases is not linked to any
particular employment print; it is not linked to one month or
two months data," he said. " ... It has done its job, and I
think that's why the market is reacting the way it is."
Data from the overnight index swaps market showed traders
see a 57 percent chance of a rate hike next month, up from 50
percent before a Bank of Canada survey indicating companies were
more optimistic about sales and exports.
Chances of an increase were just 20 percent after last
week's consumer price index report showed subdued inflation.
"Whatever you believe the Bank of Canada was planning on
doing, the miss on CPI is not going to dissuade them," said
Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities. "Nor is
the move lower in oil prices that we've seen."
Oil has traded recently at 10-month lows. But the Bank of
Canada has said the economy has largely adjusted.
The move in rates from 0.50 percent to 1 percent will be a
reaction to "observed growth" in the economy, Kelvin said.
Canada's economy grew at an annualized 3.7 percent rate in
the first quarter after a strong expansion in the second half of
2016. The central bank expects it to continue to run at a pace
that will help drive inflation higher.
Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins was clear in her
recent speech "that what matters is the outlook for inflation,
not so much what is going on now," said Desjardins senior
economist Jimmy Jean.
Service sector inflation is already running in excess of 2
percent and is a better indicator of domestic inflation
pressures, analysts said.
"We think the 50 (basis points) is done," CIBC's Gilhooly
said, adding that the central bank might do more if inflation
starts to move higher.
