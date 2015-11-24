FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada's Patterson: Canada is rebounding
November 24, 2015

Bank of Canada's Patterson: Canada is rebounding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada’s economy is rebounding following a modest contraction in the first half of the year, boosted by non-energy exports and investment, which will help growth to 2-1/2 percent in 2017, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson said on Tuesday.

Patterson said Canada was adjusting to the decline in oil and commodity prices with lower borrowing rates and a lower Canadian dollar, and reiterated the growth forecast given by the bank in October. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chris Reese)

