INTERVIEW-Bank of Canada sees oil shaving 1/3 point from GDP

SANTIAGO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The slide in oil prices will probably cut Canadian growth by 1/3 of a percentage point in 2015, not the 1/4 point estimated in late October, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told Reuters on Friday.

However, U.S. growth is a little stronger than previously forecast and this should offset some of the downward pressure from cheap oil, Poloz said on the sidelines of an International Monetary Fund forum in Santiago.

Poloz also said household imbalances, in which high household debt is paralleling a hot housing market - should gradually ease as the economy strengthens, more people get jobs and therefore income rises faster than debt. But the household sector remains as vulnerable as before to an external shock, he added. (Writing by Randall Palmer in Ottawa)