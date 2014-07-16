FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-News conference by Bank of Canada's Poloz
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-News conference by Bank of Canada's Poloz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, July 16 (Reuters) - Bank Of Canada’s Poloz: The Downside Risks To Inflation Associated With a below target starting point have clearly diminished

* BoC’s Poloz: Upside and downside risks to inflation outlook are roughly balanced

* BoC’s Poloz says does not think cost of credit is what’s holding back business investment

* BoC’s Poloz: We don’t have a process of natural growth in the economy yet

* BoC’s Poloz: We are neutral right now because inflation is roughly on target

* BoC’s Poloz: C$ always fluctuates wherever it is, never seems to sit still for very long

* BoC’s Poloz: C$ is critical to need for exports to grow

* News conference by BoC’s Poloz ends Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.