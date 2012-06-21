PROFILE-Canadian Central Bank Governor Mark Carney

Position: Bank of Canada Governor

Incumbent: Mark Carney

Date of Birth: March 16, 1965.

Term: Feb. 1, 2008 to Jan. 31, 2015. Eligible for reappointment to a second, seven-year term.

Key Facts:

-- In addition to being Canada’s central banker, in November 2011 Carney took up the helm of the Financial Stability Board, which has been tasked by the Group of 20 leading economies to introduce and coordinate a raft of new financial regulations.

-- Carney’s 13-year career with Goldman Sachs armed him with financial markets expertise widely viewed as an asset in navigating the credit crisis. After working in the investment bank’s London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices, Carney was appointed deputy governor of the Bank of Canada in 2003. He left in November 2004 for a senior position in the finance department, which included being the G7 deputy.

-- Time Magazine named Carney as one of the world’s most influential people in 2010 for helping keep the country’s banks safe through the global financial crisis.

-- He has faced occasional criticism at home for forecasts seen as overly optimistic and for not being sufficiently forthright about the bank’s outlook on rates. But most critics were won over by his handling of the credit crisis and 2009 recession, when he created new emergency loan facilities and gave unusually explicit guidance on keeping interest rates at record low levels for a specific period of time. Under Carney, Canada became the first G7 country to start hiking interest rates after the crisis.

-- Since becoming governor in 2008, Carney has brought in fresh - and relatively young - faces to fill almost all the top policy-making positions at the bank. Four of the five other members on the governing council, which sets rates, were appointed after he took the helm. In addition, advisers he hired include a Goldman Sachs Canada executive and a former chief economist at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.