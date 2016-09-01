CORRECTED-Canada to apply to join China-backed AIIB - president of AIIB

(Corrects application date to end Sept, not end of 2016, and name of official in second paragraph)

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada will apply to join the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the bank's president Jin Liqun said on Wednesday in a statement issued ahead of a news conference.

Canada will submit its application to join the AIIB by the end of September 2016, said Daniel Lauzon, a Canadian finance ministry official.