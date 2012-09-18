Canada minister says voters split over CNOOC-Nexen deal

* Some voters concerned about Chinese investment: Menzies

* Other voters back the idea, minister says

* Canadian government split over CNOOC bid for Nexen

OTTAWA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s junior finance minister, Ted Menzies, said on Tuesday his constituents are split over Chinese state-owned CNOOC Ltd’s $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc, with some backing and others opposing the deal.

The Conservative government, of which Menzies is a member, is now deciding whether to approve the CNOOC bid on the basis of whether it is of net benefit to the country. Menzies, himself, is a legislator from the oil-rich province of Alberta, where Nexen’s Canadian assets are concentrated.

The bid has divided cabinet, pitting ministers keen for more investment in Alberta’s tar sands against those nervous about a Chinese state-owned enterprise buying Canadian assets.

“I’ve heard many concerns, varying concerns, concerns about the resource industry, concerns about a foreign company investing in Canada,” Menzies told reporters when asked what his constituents were telling him.

“We’re hearing comments on both sides of the story, many supportive and certainly some that are concerned. What I‘m hearing is more concern rather than actually not understanding the issues.”

Prime Minister Stephen Harper said last month that public opinion would be taken into account when deciding the fate of CNOOC’s bid. Industry ministry officials are now determining whether the approach is of net benefit to the country.

“Canada is open for business. We are a trading nation and we have investors who want to invest in companies in Canada, whether it’s the resource sector or the finance sector,” Menzies said.

Harper went to China in February to push the idea of buying oil from Canada.

Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver says foreign investment is needed to fund what he says are C$650 billion ($663 billion) of new projects in the energy patch over the next decade.