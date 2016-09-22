FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada, China to start free trade talks, explore extradition treaty
September 22, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Canada, China to start free trade talks, explore extradition treaty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canada and China said on Thursday they will launch exploratory talks on a free trade agreement and explore a possible extradition treaty for Chinese fugitives from Canada, even as they announced agreements on beef and canola exports to China.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters the trade and extradition treaty talks were part of their goal to improve the relationship between the two countries, though Trudeau is already under fire from human rights activists for considering an extradition treaty. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
