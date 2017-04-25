FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
WTO largely upholds Canadian complaint over China pulp trade
April 25, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 4 months ago

WTO largely upholds Canadian complaint over China pulp trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 25 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization dispute panel largely upheld Canada's complaint against Chinese restrictions on trade in cellulose pulp on Tuesday, a product used for making rayon fabric, paper, packaging and banknotes.

China had imposed anti-dumping duties on the imports from Canada in 2013, prompting Canada to complain to the WTO in October 2014. The WTO ruling, which can be appealed by either side, said China had failed to show that pulp from Canada had damaged China's industry. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)

