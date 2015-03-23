FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canadian export agency signs deal to promote yuan use
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian export agency signs deal to promote yuan use

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s export agency signed a deal with China’s biggest bank on Monday to promote the use of the yuan as a settlement currency in trade-related transactions, as officials in Toronto prepared to launch the first yuan trading hub in the Americas.

Export Development Canada (EDC) signed the memorandum of understanding with the Canadian subsidiary of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, the hub’s clearing bank.

The two institutions will be “looking at ways to make the transactional aspect of Canadian and Chinese trade a little less cumbersome,” EDC Senior Vice President Mairead Lavery said in a statement.

The trading hub and clearing center was scheduled to launch later on Monday in Toronto.

Canadian banks currently have to convert from Canadian dollars into U.S. dollars before settling trade payments in yuan. The trading hub will eliminate costs to clients by enabling settlements to be made directly in yuan.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce estimated in November that the trading hub could boost Canadian exports to China by C$32 billion ($25.44 billion) over the next decade, and cut Canadian importers’ costs by as much as C$2.75 billion.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce full statement can be seen at: bit.ly/1x9ruqz

EDC said it was already conducting more business in yuan as demand for exposure to the currency increases. On March 16, it issued a 1 billion yuan ($161.19 million) bond, which it said was purchased by central banks within hours.

($1 = 1.2577 Canadian dollars)

$1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.