FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CIBC latest Canadian lender to cut jobs, seeks to boost efficiency
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

CIBC latest Canadian lender to cut jobs, seeks to boost efficiency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trimming its workforce as part of a realignment of its resources to help boost efficiency, the country’s fifth-biggest lender said on Thursday.

It did not mention the number of job losses nor the departments affected in an emailed statement. A source familiar with the matter said the cuts would roughly total 500.

“After careful review, we have made the difficult decision to selectively reduce a number of positions across CIBC,” the bank said in the statement.

The move makes it the latest Canadian bank to trim back after Bank of Nova Scotia and Royal Bank of Canada cut positions late last year.

The job losses were initially reported by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

CIBC, which has approximately 44,500 full- and part-time staff, said it would be a net recruiter in 2015 with plans to add 5,000 employees in the next year, it said. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.