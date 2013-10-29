FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada Competition Bureau approves Empire Co's sale of cinemas
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2013 / 8:02 PM / 4 years ago

Canada Competition Bureau approves Empire Co's sale of cinemas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it had approved the sale of cinemas by Empire Company Ltd to Cineplex and Landmark after requesting some changes.

Under the terms of the revised deal, Cineplex and Landmark will buy a total of 46 cinemas from Empire. When Empire announced the deals in June it said the total value of the transactions would be about $255 million.

Empire had initially planned to sell two cinemas in Ontario to Cineplex. The bureau said this would decrease competition and as a result, Landmark agreed to buy the two cinemas instead.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.