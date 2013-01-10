FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario moves ahead plans to close two coal power plants
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

Ontario moves ahead plans to close two coal power plants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Nanticoke, Lambton power plants to close by end of 2013

* Province aims to end coal power generation by end 2014

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Ontario, the largest and wealthiest Canadian province, will close two of its largest coal-fired power plants by the end of 2013, a year earlier than expected, the provincial government said on Thursday.

The province will close four remaining coal units at the 2,000-megawatt Nanticoke Generating Station on the north shore of Lake Erie and the 950-megawatt Lambton Generating Station on the St. Clair River 26 kilometers (16 miles) south of Sarnia by year end, the government said in a release.

Ontario’s Liberal government, which has been moving to eliminate coal-fired electricity since 2003 to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, said the early closing was a result of conservation efforts, improvements to the distribution grid and a more diverse supply of clean energy.

The government has set a target of producing 13 percent of Ontario’s energy from renewable sources by 2018 and zero from coal by late 2014. The last remaining coal units, a 300-megawatt plant near Thunder Bay, is still scheduled to close by the end of next year.

However, the Liberal government, led by soon-to-retire Premier Dalton McGuinty, has been under fire for its green energy strategy. The World Trade Organization ruled last month that a provincial scheme that saw higher prices paid to green-power suppliers using local technology broke its rules.{ID:nL5E8NJDPF]

The WTO said the plan was unfair to foreign companies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.