Canada Competition Bureau says announcement coming

TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau, a independent federal regulator, said on Wednesday it planned to issue a “significant” announcement later in the afternoon.

The agency is currently reviewing Maple Group’s C$3.8 billion ($3.84 billion) proposal to take over TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

It is also reviewing a proposed takeover of Canada’s biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, by Glencore International PLC. BCE Inc’s offer to buy Astral Media is also under review.