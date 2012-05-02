FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2012 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Canada Competition Bureau says announcement coming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau, a independent federal regulator, said on Wednesday it planned to issue a “significant” announcement later in the afternoon.

The agency is currently reviewing Maple Group’s C$3.8 billion ($3.84 billion) proposal to take over TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

It is also reviewing a proposed takeover of Canada’s biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, by Glencore International PLC. BCE Inc’s offer to buy Astral Media is also under review.

