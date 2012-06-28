FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada Competition Bureau chief to resign early
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

Canada Competition Bureau chief to resign early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 28 (Reuters) - The head of Canada’s antitrust watchdog announced her resignation on Thursday, two years before her term ends and at a time when her office is reviewing some key mergers, including a bid to buy the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Melanie Aitken, head of the Competition Bureau, will step down on Sept. 21, her office said. Her five-year term began in August 2009.

The bureau is still studying a bid by a consortium of Canadian banks, called Maple Group, for stock exchange operator TMX Group Inc but has said its concerns may be allayed by the Ontario securities regulator’s rules for allowing the deal to go ahead.

