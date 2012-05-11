FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada corporate earnings schedule - May 14-June 2
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Canada corporate earnings schedule - May 14-June 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for
some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per
share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or
consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters	
I/B/E/S. 	
  	
DATE   EDT  COMPANY NAME    PERIOD SYMBOL      No. of     EPS       YR AGO 	
                                               Estimates  Estimates 	
 	
14-May DBH  Power Financial  Q1       6          C$0.58    C$0.52 	
14-May BMO  Silver Wheaton   Q1       8         US$0.44   US$0.34 	
15-May AMC  Boardwalk REIT   Q1     -          -         C$0.54 	
15-May AMC  Centerra Gold    Q1        8         US$0.03   US$0.58 	
15-May DBH  Power Corp       Q1       6         C$0.54     C$0.47 	
16-May BMO  Sears Cda        Q1       -         -         -C$0.47 	
23-May BMO  Bank of Montreal Q2      14         C$1.36     C$1.34 	
23-May BMO  CAE              Q4      15         C$0.19     C$0.15 	
24-May Bmo  Royal Bank       Q2       13         C$1.16     C$1.00 	
24-May BMO  TD Bank          Q2       13         C$1.78     C$1.46 	
29-May BMO  Scotiabank       Q2      12         C$1.15     C$1.36 	
29-May AMC  Indigo Books     Q4       -         ------    -C$0.47 	
31-May BMO  CIBC             Q2       14         C$1.89     C$1.73 	
31-May BMO  National Bank    Q2       13         C$1.84     C$1.69 	
 	
      All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. 	
      BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 	
      AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 	
      DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. 	
    Figures in - indicate a loss per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.