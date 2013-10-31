FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Canada court allows Microsoft suit to proceed, says no on ADM
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Canada court allows Microsoft suit to proceed, says no on ADM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Consumers may join a class action lawsuit against Microsoft Corp over alleged unfair pricing, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday.

But the high court refused to allow a class action to proceed against Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc over alleged price-fixing on high-fructose corn syrup.

The Supreme Court, in its decision on Microsoft, certified a class action suit against the company.

The cases are Pro-Sys Consultants Ltd et al. v. Microsoft Corp et al. (B.C.) (34282) and Sun-Rype Products Ltd et al. v. Archer Daniels Midland Co et al. (B.C.) (34283).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.