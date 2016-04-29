FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada top court rules World Bank does not have to hand over files
April 29, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Canada top court rules World Bank does not have to hand over files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 29 (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Friday that the World Bank did not need to turn over documents sought in a case against former SNC-Lavalin employees accused of bribery.

In 2014, a lower court judge ruled that the World Bank should release underlying investigative files for judicial review that could be relevant to the defense of the accused. The World Bank appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing it had immunity from such requests. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

