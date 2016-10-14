FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Former Alberta Premier Prentice killed in plane crash- media
October 14, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

Former Alberta Premier Prentice killed in plane crash- media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice has died in a plane crash in British Columbia, news site iPolitics said on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Authorities could not immediately confirm the news. But Canada's Transportation Safety Board and the RCMP said they are investigating the wreckage of a downed aircraft traveling to Calgary, Alberta, which crashed shortly after its takeoff from Kelowna, British Columbia, on Thursday night. Local media reported the plane was a corporate jet and four people on board had died.

Reporting by Nia Williams; with additional reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson

