FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada competition bureau says won't appeal credit card case
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 6:54 PM / 4 years ago

Canada competition bureau says won't appeal credit card case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Monday it would not appeal a decision to dismiss a case it brought against the rules imposed on merchants by the Canadian arms of MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc.

Canada’s Competition Tribunal rejected the bureau’s complaint in July. The Competition Bureau, an independent agency, had argued that credit-card company rules prohibiting merchants from imposing a surcharge on card users had put customers at a disadvantage.

“We have decided not to appeal this decision ... the Competition Bureau will continue to pursue ways in which it can resolve the issue of anti-competitive credit card rules imposed by Visa and MasterCard on merchants in Canada,” Commissioner of Competition John Pecman said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.